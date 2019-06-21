Alitalia changes Rome-Delhi flight over Iran concerns

Rome, June 21 - Alitalia on Friday changed the route of its Rome-Delhi flight over concerns about US-Iran tensions. The Italian airline said it had decided to modify the route of its only flight that flies over the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. The schedule of the flight has not been changed, nor its duration. The decision echoes similar ones by other European airlines who acted after an alert from the relevant US federal agency. Several airlines are taking slightly longer routings to avoid Iranian-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States. The airspace over the Strait of Hormuz had been flagged as a potential danger zone by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday.