Infringement-procedure negotiations are complicated - Conte

Brussels, June 21 - Premier Giuseppe Conte admitted Friday that negotiations to avert the threat of Italy facing an EU infringement procedure over its public finances are tough. "It is a very complex, difficult negotiation," Conte told a news conference at the end of the EU summit. "The negotiations must be done in confidentiality. "We are the government of change and I try to communicate. But when there are negotiations, I have to respect the confidentiality, otherwise there is a risk of prejudicing the national interest. "I am interested in there being a constructive approach by all the parties sitting around the table and, being as I represent Italy with (Economy Minister Giovanni) Tria, I am certain that I have a constructive approach. "Italy's interest is Europe's interest".