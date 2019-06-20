Mum probed for Mirabilandia drowning of son, 4

Ravenna, June 20 - The mother of a four-year-old boy who drowned at the Mirabilandia leisure park Wednesday has been placed under investigation, judicial sources said Thursday. The woman is accused of culpable manslaughter, they said. She was initially questioned as a witness but then her legal profile changed, they said. Other persons may be warned of possible charges pending an autopsy, police said. Officials may be charged with negligence, they said.