Muslims are our partners for peaceful coexistence-pope

Naples, June 21 - Pope Francis said that Christians and Muslims should see each other as partners for peace during a visit to Naples on Friday. "We are called on to dialogue with Muslims to build the future of our societies and our cities," the pontiff said during a speech at Pontifical Theological Faculty of Southern Italy. "We are called on to consider them as partners to construct peaceful coexistence with, even when there are disturbing events caused by fanatics who are the enemies of dialogue, such as the tragedy in Sri Lanka at Easter". The pope was speaking at a conference on migration and interreligious and ecumenical dialogue in the Mediterranean area.