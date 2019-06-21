We won't let EU stop Italy growing - Salvini

(see related story on Conte) Rome, July 21 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday ruled out the possibility that the government could pass an additional corrective budget to avert the threat of Italy facing an EU infringement procedure. "We won't allow anyone in Brussels to stop the country's growth," League leader Salvini said at a finance police event. "There will be no corrective budget". Boosted the League party's triumph in May's European elections, Salvini is pushing for the government to keep a pledge to introduce a two-tier 'flat tax' in order to give the sluggish Italian economy a "positive fiscal shock". "At least 10 billion euros are needed (for the flat tax), let's make it 15," he said.