Naples
Muslims are our partners for peaceful coexistence-pope

Rome
We won't let EU stop Italy growing - Salvini

Rome
Magistrate cronyism probe 'disconcerting' - Mattarella

Rome
Finance cops track down 13,000 'total tax evaders'

Brussels
We must avert infringement procedure says Conte

Rome
Italy split in 2 by weather at weekend

Bolzano
Man, 77, stopped at Brenner Pass with Etruscan vase in bag

Rome
Germany returns marble Roman head to Italy

Turin
Girl, 1, run over and killed by mother

Turin
Girl, 1, run over and killed by mother (7)

Tehran
Salvini words 'will hurt ties' says Iran official

Schenetti, centrocampista polivalenteil Bari non molla la presa sul giocatore

Caporalato, sfruttano connazionali nel Tarantino, arrestati 3 marocchini

Strage treni, rinviata udienza al 4 luglio aspettando la Corte d'Appello

Esplosione in appartamento a Porto Cesareo: due feriti gravi

Brucia l'auto della ex e diffonde foto intime sui social: arrestato 40enne barese

Brindisi, Legambiente scrive al sindaco: «Comune dichiari emergenza climatica»

«Zia, mi anticipi i soldi per il pacco?», ma è una truffa: anziana smaschera finto nipote

Metaponto, senegalese vende merce abusiva in spiaggia, multa di 5mila euro

Eolico, il Governo impugna l'ultima legge della Basilicata

Rome

Magistrate cronyism probe 'disconcerting' - Mattarella

President calls on judiciary to turn a new left

Rome, June 21 - President Sergio Mattarella told an extraordinary meeting of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) on Friday that he was alarmed by a Perugia probe into alleged cronyism in the Italian judiciary. The meeting of CSM, the judiciary's self-governing body, was called to appoint two new members following the resignations of people implicated in the probe. "Today the CSM turns a new leaf," said Mattarella, the nominal head of the council, as he chaired the meeting. The president expressed "great concern" about the investigation into allegedly attempts to manipulate the appointments of prosecutors. He said the probe "revealed an disconcerting, unacceptable picture" and had "produced seriously negative consequences for the prestige and authoritativeness of the whole judiciary". He also called for the CSM to "react firmly to any form of degeneration".

