Magistrate cronyism probe 'disconcerting' - Mattarella

Rome, June 21 - President Sergio Mattarella told an extraordinary meeting of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) on Friday that he was alarmed by a Perugia probe into alleged cronyism in the Italian judiciary. The meeting of CSM, the judiciary's self-governing body, was called to appoint two new members following the resignations of people implicated in the probe. "Today the CSM turns a new leaf," said Mattarella, the nominal head of the council, as he chaired the meeting. The president expressed "great concern" about the investigation into allegedly attempts to manipulate the appointments of prosecutors. He said the probe "revealed an disconcerting, unacceptable picture" and had "produced seriously negative consequences for the prestige and authoritativeness of the whole judiciary". He also called for the CSM to "react firmly to any form of degeneration".