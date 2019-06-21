Finance cops track down 13,000 'total tax evaders'

Rome, June 21 - Italy's finance police said in a report on Friday that it tracked down 13,285 total tax evaders, people who had not paid a penny in tax, between the start of January 2018 and the end of May 2019. It said these people had avoided a total of 3.4 billion euros in taxes. This number was up from the 12,824 total tax evaders tracked down in the previous equivalent period. The finance police also found 42,048 workers who were either paid off the books or employed illegally and said it had reported 8,032 employers to prosecutors in relation to this. The force said the illegal conduct of some 8,000 public employees had generated a loss of around six billion euros to the State coffers. It said that just under 40% of five billion euros worth of public contracts featured some form of irregularity.