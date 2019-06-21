Venerdì 21 Giugno 2019 | 12:26

Brussels

We must avert infringement procedure says Conte

Premier admits Italy is in a 'difficult situation' in Europe

We must avert infringement procedure says Conte

Brussels, June 21 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that it is imperative that the threat of Italy facing an EU infringement procedure over its public finances is averted. "We must avoid it," Conte said on the way into the second day of the EU summit in Brussels. "I've already shown that I'm a very determined guy and I'll continue to show that, including with the procedure. "It's a difficult situation but I trust in the fair play of all those sitting around the table and, therefore, I am confident a solution is possible". The European Commission has said an infringement procedure would be justified for Italy's failure to comply with the debt rule. Conte, however, has said that the Commission's forecast that Italy will have a deficit of 2.5% of GDP this year is off the mark, arguing it will be closer to 2.1%. The premier is said to have presented a five-billion-euro package of financial coverage in Brussels to bring down the deficit, although this was reportedly deemed insufficient by the other EU partners. Conte had bilateral talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron during the summit. He said that a request from Europe for Italy to pass an addition budget to correct its finances would be "unjust and unacceptable". Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is on a high after his League party's triumph in May's European elections, is pushing for the government to move in the other direction and slash taxes in order to give the sluggish Italian economy a "positive fiscal shock". "Italy needs a courageous fiscal reform," Salvini told Friday's Corriere della Sera. "If they don't let me do it, I'll say goodbye and leave (the government)".

