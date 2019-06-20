Germany returns marble Roman head to Italy

Italy split in 2 by weather at weekend
Rome
20 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 20 - Germany has returned a second-century AD marble Roman head of a young man to Italy, sources said Thursday. The head was first described after its discovery at Fondi in 1937 and is believed to have been taken to Germany at the end of the Second World War. It ended up at the University of Münster in the early 1960s.
