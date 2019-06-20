Giovedì 20 Giugno 2019 | 20:06

Rome
Italy split in 2 by weather at weekend

Italy split in 2 by weather at weekend

 
Bolzano
Man, 77, stopped at Brenner Pass with Etruscan vase in bag

Man, 77, stopped at Brenner Pass with Etruscan vase in bag

 
Rome
Germany returns marble Roman head to Italy

Germany returns marble Roman head to Italy

 
Turin
Girl, 1, run over and killed by mother

Girl, 1, run over and killed by mother

 
Turin
Girl, 1, run over and killed by mother (7)

Girl, 1, run over and killed by mother (7)

 
Tehran
Salvini words 'will hurt ties' says Iran official

Salvini words 'will hurt ties' says Iran official

 
Venice
The 'Blue Economy' protagonist at Venice Boat Show

The 'Blue Economy' protagonist at Venice Boat Show

 
Ravenna
Mum probed for Mirabilandia drowning of son, 4

Mum probed for Mirabilandia drowning of son, 4

 
Padua
Parents get 2 yrs in death of girl denied chemo

Parents get 2 yrs in death of girl denied chemo

 
Rome
Foetus a person during labour - top court

Foetus a person during labour - top court

 
Bolzano
Man, 77, stopped at Brenner Pass with Etruscan vase in bag

Man, 77, stopped at Brenner Pass with Etruscan vase in bag

 

Il mercato
Bari, quasi fatta per il portiere Frattali: viene dal Parma

Bari, quasi fatta per il portiere Frattali: arriva dal Parma

 

BatSolidarietà
Turbanti colorati per le donne oncologiche, la donazione a Bari

Turbanti colorati per le donne oncologiche, la donazione a Bari

 
PotenzaAmbiente
Eolico, il Governo impugna l'ultima legge della Basilicata

Eolico, il Governo impugna l'ultima legge della Basilicata

 
HomeL'incidente
Castellaneta Marina, scooter sbatte contro marciapiede: morto 30enne

Castellaneta Marina, scooter sbatte contro marciapiede: morto 30enne

 
TarantoToghe sporche
Rossi: «Le correnti non c’entrano. La colpa è dei personalismi»

Caos Csm, Rossi: «Le correnti non c'entrano. La colpa è dei personalismi»

 
BariA partire dalle 23
Bari, ponte di viale Traiano in attesa del collaudo: prova da carico nella notte

Bari, ponte di viale Traiano in attesa del collaudo: prova da carico nella notte

 
FoggiaElezioni
Università Foggia, si ritira candidato corsa a due per il rettore

Università Foggia, si ritira candidato corsa a due per il rettore

 
BrindisiLotta alla droga
Carovigno, in giro con la droga nei pantaloni: arrestato 27enne

Carovigno, in giro con la droga nei pantaloni: arrestato 27enne

 
MateraSanità
Matera contro Policoro per il servizio di psichiatria

Matera contro Policoro per il servizio di psichiatria

 

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: preso

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall'auto del padre: arrestato 34enne

Porto Cesareo, 20enne ucciso da un colpo di fucile alla testa

Porto Cesareo, 20enne ucciso da un colpo di fucile alla testa: le indagini

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: i vicini sono esasperati

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: vicini esasperati. Al via la bonifica

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «Io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Rome

Germany returns marble Roman head to Italy

2nd-C AD work was held in uni of Münster

Germany returns marble Roman head to Italy

Rome, June 20 - Germany has returned a second-century AD marble Roman head of a young man to Italy, sources said Thursday. The head was first described after its discovery at Fondi in 1937 and is believed to have been taken to Germany at the end of the Second World War. It ended up at the University of Münster in the early 1960s.

