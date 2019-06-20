Salvini words 'will hurt ties' says Iran official

Tehran, June 20 - The statements on Iran made by Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini on his visit to Washington "will certainly damage the historic relations between Tehran and Rome," the president of the Iranian parliament's foreign and national security committee, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, told ANSA Thursday. Salvini said he shared US President Donald Trump's "concerns" on China and Iran, stressing that "Italy's position has already changed with Iran".