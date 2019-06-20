The 'Blue Economy' protagonist at Venice Boat Show

Venice, June 20 - The economy linked to the sea, the so-called "Blue Economy", and its relations with the urban and metropolitan fabric were at the centre of the special workshop 'La Blue Economy. Turismo, Città & Portualità, Competenze professionali: dalle risorse alla sostenibilità del Terziario del Mare'. ('The Blue Economy. Tourism, Cities and Port Facilities, Professional Competence: from resources to sustainability of the service sector of the Sea') The conference, organized by Confcommercio Unione Metropolitana of Venice, was held this afternoon within the ambit of the second day of the Venice Boat Show. The afternoon's work, at the 'Torre di Porta Nuova' room in the Arsenal, was composed of three focus groups. In the first panel, dedicated to "Tourism, environment, quality and sustainability", Venice's tourism councillor Paola Mar spoke of the management of tourism, opening towards the sea and sustainability. "It is important to respect the vocation of this city", she concluded. Angelo Faloppa, vice president of Confcommercio Venezia, instead focused on sustainable progress, planning and overcoming seasonality. "We only need infrastructure, in all senses, starting from planning in a different way". Alberto Corti, head of the tourism sector of national Confcommercio, then addressed the issue of the particularity of tourism, in which "the attractiveness of the places where the business is carried out is a fundamental element of that very business". To end the first focus group was Alessandro Berton, president of Unionmare Veneto, who announced the arrival in Veneto too of the Confcommercio project 'Sentinelle del mare' (Sea sentries). From tomorrow (at Bibione) until 10 July (at Chioggia), passing via Eraclea, three localities out of 10, representing the Veneto coast, will host the initiative, realized in collaboration with the University of Bologna. The scientific research project aims for environmental sustainability but also at the ever increasing branding of the tourist offering on the markets. By involving tourists and residents, the state of health of the sea around our coasts will be monitored, gathering precious data for research, raising environmental awareness and acting as a vehicle for important information on the subject. The second panel ('Resources of the northern Adriatic, Metropolitan Sea') was opened by the president of Assoagenti Veneto, Alessandro Santi, who analysed the issue of the 'Economic Value and the Ancillary Industries Produced by the service sector of the sea for the metropolitan City'. "Port facilities," he said, "are the only real alternative to the tourist economy, in this area". Before the concluding round table discussion, dedicated to 'Sea work and professions', Walter Prendin, president of Atena Veneto, illustrated the issue of Smart Ships, ships with growing levels of automation.