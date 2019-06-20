Giovedì 20 Giugno 2019 | 18:30

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Ravenna
Mum probed for Mirabilandia drowning of son, 4

Mum probed for Mirabilandia drowning of son, 4

 
Padua
Parents get 2 yrs in death of girl denied chemo

Parents get 2 yrs in death of girl denied chemo

 
Rome
Foetus a person during labour - top court

Foetus a person during labour - top court

 
Bolzano
Man, 77, stopped at Brenner Pass with Etruscan vase in bag

Man, 77, stopped at Brenner Pass with Etruscan vase in bag

 
Rome
Big tax dodgers shd be jailed - Di Maio

Big tax dodgers shd be jailed - Di Maio

 
Rome
Germany returns marble Roman head to Italy +RPT+

Germany returns marble Roman head to Italy +RPT+

 
Lucca
Moretti get 7 yrs for Viareggio disaster

Moretti get 7 yrs for Viareggio disaster

 
Rome
German returns marble Roman head to Italy

German returns marble Roman head to Italy

 
Brussels
We must compete on equal footing in EU says Conte

We must compete on equal footing in EU says Conte

 
Rome
Italy split in 2 by weather at weekend

Italy split in 2 by weather at weekend

 
Lucca
Moretti get 7 yrs for Viareggio disaster

Moretti get 7 yrs for Viareggio disaster

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Dazn e il Bari anche in serie CFunziona l'accordo in televisione

Dazn e il Bari anche in serie C: funziona l'accordo in televisione

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeL'incidente
Castellaneta Marina, scooter sbatte contro marciapiede: morto 30enne

Castellaneta Marina, scooter sbatte contro marciapiede: morto 30enne

 
TarantoToghe sporche
Rossi: «Le correnti non c’entrano. La colpa è dei personalismi»

Caos Csm, Rossi: «Le correnti non c’entrano. La colpa è dei personalismi»

 
BariA partire dalle 23
Bari, ponte di viale Traiano in attesa del collaudo: prova da carico nella notte

Bari, ponte di viale Traiano in attesa del collaudo: prova da carico nella notte

 
FoggiaElezioni
Università Foggia, si ritira candidato corsa a due per il rettore

Università Foggia, si ritira candidato corsa a due per il rettore

 
HomeCalcio
Frode sportiva: la finanza nella sede del Bitonto e del Picerno

Frode sportiva: la finanza perquisisce la sede del Bitonto e del Picerno

 
BrindisiLotta alla droga
Carovigno, in giro con la droga nei pantaloni: arrestato 27enne

Carovigno, in giro con la droga nei pantaloni: arrestato 27enne

 
MateraSanità
Matera contro Policoro per il servizio di psichiatria

Matera contro Policoro per il servizio di psichiatria

 
BatShock in città
Tragedia ad Andria, sedicenne leccese si impicca in comunità

Tragedia ad Andria, sedicenne leccese si impicca in comunità

 

i più letti

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: preso

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: arrestato 34enne

Porto Cesareo, 20enne ucciso da un colpo di fucile alla testa

Porto Cesareo, 20enne ucciso da un colpo di fucile alla testa: le indagini

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: i vicini sono esasperati

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: vicini esasperati. Al via la bonifica

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «Io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Ravenna

Mum probed for Mirabilandia drowning of son, 4

Other warnings possible pending autopsy

Mum probed for Mirabilandia drowning of son, 4

Ravenna, June 20 - The mother of a four-year-old boy who drowned at the Mirabilandia leisure park Wednesday has been placed under investigation, judicial sources said Thursday. The woman is accused of culpable manslaughter, they said. She was initially questioned as a witness but then her legal profile changed, they said. Other persons may be warned of possible charges pending an autopsy, police said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati