Giovedì 20 Giugno 2019 | 18:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Ravenna
Mum probed for Mirabilandia drowning of son, 4

Mum probed for Mirabilandia drowning of son, 4

 
Padua
Parents get 2 yrs in death of girl denied chemo

Parents get 2 yrs in death of girl denied chemo

 
Rome
Foetus a person during labour - top court

Foetus a person during labour - top court

 
Bolzano
Man, 77, stopped at Brenner Pass with Etruscan vase in bag

Man, 77, stopped at Brenner Pass with Etruscan vase in bag

 
Rome
Big tax dodgers shd be jailed - Di Maio

Big tax dodgers shd be jailed - Di Maio

 
Rome
Germany returns marble Roman head to Italy +RPT+

Germany returns marble Roman head to Italy +RPT+

 
Lucca
Moretti get 7 yrs for Viareggio disaster

Moretti get 7 yrs for Viareggio disaster

 
Rome
German returns marble Roman head to Italy

German returns marble Roman head to Italy

 
Brussels
We must compete on equal footing in EU says Conte

We must compete on equal footing in EU says Conte

 
Rome
Italy split in 2 by weather at weekend

Italy split in 2 by weather at weekend

 
Lucca
Moretti get 7 yrs for Viareggio disaster

Moretti get 7 yrs for Viareggio disaster

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Dazn e il Bari anche in serie CFunziona l'accordo in televisione

Dazn e il Bari anche in serie C: funziona l'accordo in televisione

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeL'incidente
Castellaneta Marina, scooter sbatte contro marciapiede: morto 30enne

Castellaneta Marina, scooter sbatte contro marciapiede: morto 30enne

 
TarantoToghe sporche
Rossi: «Le correnti non c’entrano. La colpa è dei personalismi»

Caos Csm, Rossi: «Le correnti non c’entrano. La colpa è dei personalismi»

 
BariA partire dalle 23
Bari, ponte di viale Traiano in attesa del collaudo: prova da carico nella notte

Bari, ponte di viale Traiano in attesa del collaudo: prova da carico nella notte

 
FoggiaElezioni
Università Foggia, si ritira candidato corsa a due per il rettore

Università Foggia, si ritira candidato corsa a due per il rettore

 
HomeCalcio
Frode sportiva: la finanza nella sede del Bitonto e del Picerno

Frode sportiva: la finanza perquisisce la sede del Bitonto e del Picerno

 
BrindisiLotta alla droga
Carovigno, in giro con la droga nei pantaloni: arrestato 27enne

Carovigno, in giro con la droga nei pantaloni: arrestato 27enne

 
MateraSanità
Matera contro Policoro per il servizio di psichiatria

Matera contro Policoro per il servizio di psichiatria

 
BatShock in città
Tragedia ad Andria, sedicenne leccese si impicca in comunità

Tragedia ad Andria, sedicenne leccese si impicca in comunità

 

i più letti

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: preso

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: arrestato 34enne

Porto Cesareo, 20enne ucciso da un colpo di fucile alla testa

Porto Cesareo, 20enne ucciso da un colpo di fucile alla testa: le indagini

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: i vicini sono esasperati

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: vicini esasperati. Al via la bonifica

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «Io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Padua

Parents get 2 yrs in death of girl denied chemo

Eleonora Bottaro died of leukemia after using 'Hamer method'

Parents get 2 yrs in death of girl denied chemo

Padua, June 20 - The parents of an 18-year-old Italian girl who died after they denied her chemotherapy for leukemia and instead ordered the untried 'Hamer method' both got two years in jail for her death Thursday. Lino and Rita Bottaro were found guilty of culpable negligence in the death of Eleonora. The girl contracted a severe form of leukemia in 2015 and decided on her parents' advice to refuse chemotherapy. She died a year later. The Hamer method, using vitamins and cortisone, was found to have led to her early death. The parents were found to have contacted a Padua-based family doctor who had been struck off because of his 'alternative' cancer treatments, Paolo Rossaro. The mother reacted to the verdict by saying "I believe in divine justice, I didn't do anything wrong, I'd do over again everything that I did, only God knows how much my daughter suffered." Sentences of up to two years are normally suspended in Italy.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati