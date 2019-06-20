Giovedì 20 Giugno 2019 | 16:56

Rome
Big tax dodgers shd be jailed - Di Maio

Rome
Germany returns marble Roman head to Italy +RPT+

Lucca
Moretti get 7 yrs for Viareggio disaster

Rome
German returns marble Roman head to Italy

Brussels
We must compete on equal footing in EU says Conte

Rome
Italy split in 2 by weather at weekend

Lucca
Moretti get 7 yrs for Viareggio disaster

Vatican City
Refugees chance for more solidarity-based society-pope

Rome
Spread down to 9-mt low of 235

Rome
Welcoming refugees Constitutional principle-Mattarella

Rome
GDP could drop in second quarter says ISTAT

Dazn e il Bari anche in serie CFunziona l'accordo in televisione

TarantoL'accordo
Taranto, parte l'intesa tra Regione Puglia e Oms per valutare salute in città

BariA partire dalle 23
Bari, ponte di viale Traiano in attesa del collaudo: prova da carico nella notte

FoggiaElezioni
Università Foggia, si ritira candidato corsa a due per il rettore

HomeCalcio
Frode sportiva: la finanza nella sede del Bitonto e del Picerno

LecceAl museo
Da Matera a Lecce «i Lumi di Chanukkah» arrivano al Must

BrindisiLotta alla droga
Carovigno, in giro con la droga nei pantaloni: arrestato 27enne

MateraSanità
Matera contro Policoro per il servizio di psichiatria

BatShock in città
Tragedia ad Andria, sedicenne leccese si impicca in comunità

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: preso

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: i vicini sono esasperati

Porto Cesareo, 20enne ucciso da un colpo di fucile alla testa

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Rome

'Only solution' says deputy PM

Rome, June 20 - Big tax dodgers should be jailed, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. He said this was the "only solution" to major tax evasion. "There are no other solutions: jail! That is the road to take and that is the road we will take!, he wrote on Facebook. "In Italy there is a serious problem that many pretend not to see: big tax dodgers! "A government that described itself as a government of change cannot pretend not to see these things and must intervene to safeguard honest Italians". As well as being deputy premier, Di Maio is industry and labour minister. He is also head of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), one of the two government partners alongside the nationalist League party of Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

