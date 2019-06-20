Big tax dodgers shd be jailed - Di Maio

Rome, June 20 - Big tax dodgers should be jailed, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. He said this was the "only solution" to major tax evasion. "There are no other solutions: jail! That is the road to take and that is the road we will take!, he wrote on Facebook. "In Italy there is a serious problem that many pretend not to see: big tax dodgers! "A government that described itself as a government of change cannot pretend not to see these things and must intervene to safeguard honest Italians". As well as being deputy premier, Di Maio is industry and labour minister. He is also head of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), one of the two government partners alongside the nationalist League party of Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.