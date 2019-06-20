Giovedì 20 Giugno 2019 | 16:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Big tax dodgers shd be jailed - Di Maio

Big tax dodgers shd be jailed - Di Maio

 
Rome
Germany returns marble Roman head to Italy +RPT+

Germany returns marble Roman head to Italy +RPT+

 
Lucca
Moretti get 7 yrs for Viareggio disaster

Moretti get 7 yrs for Viareggio disaster

 
Rome
German returns marble Roman head to Italy

German returns marble Roman head to Italy

 
Brussels
We must compete on equal footing in EU says Conte

We must compete on equal footing in EU says Conte

 
Rome
Italy split in 2 by weather at weekend

Italy split in 2 by weather at weekend

 
Lucca
Moretti get 7 yrs for Viareggio disaster

Moretti get 7 yrs for Viareggio disaster

 
Vatican City
Refugees chance for more solidarity-based society-pope

Refugees chance for more solidarity-based society-pope

 
Rome
Spread down to 9-mt low of 235

Spread down to 9-mt low of 235

 
Rome
Welcoming refugees Constitutional principle-Mattarella

Welcoming refugees Constitutional principle-Mattarella

 
Rome
GDP could drop in second quarter says ISTAT

GDP could drop in second quarter says ISTAT

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Dazn e il Bari anche in serie CFunziona l'accordo in televisione

Dazn e il Bari anche in serie C: funziona l'accordo in televisione

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoL'accordo
Taranto, parte l'intesa tra Regione Puglia e Oms per valutare salute in città

Taranto, parte l'intesa tra Regione Puglia e Oms per valutare salute in città

 
BariA partire dalle 23
Bari, ponte di viale Traiano in attesa del collaudo: prova da carico nella notte

Bari, ponte di viale Traiano in attesa del collaudo: prova da carico nella notte

 
FoggiaElezioni
Università Foggia, si ritira candidato corsa a due per il rettore

Università Foggia, si ritira candidato corsa a due per il rettore

 
HomeCalcio
Frode sportiva: la finanza nella sede del Bitonto e del Picerno

Frode sportiva: la finanza perquisisce la sede del Bitonto e del Picerno

 
LecceAl museo
Da Matera a Lecce «i Lumi di Chanukkah» arrivano al Must

Da Matera a Lecce «i Lumi di Chanukkah» arrivano al Must

 
BrindisiLotta alla droga
Carovigno, in giro con la droga nei pantaloni: arrestato 27enne

Carovigno, in giro con la droga nei pantaloni: arrestato 27enne

 
MateraSanità
Matera contro Policoro per il servizio di psichiatria

Matera contro Policoro per il servizio di psichiatria

 
BatShock in città
Tragedia ad Andria, sedicenne leccese si impicca in comunità

Tragedia ad Andria, sedicenne leccese si impicca in comunità

 

i più letti

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: preso

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: arrestato 34enne

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: i vicini sono esasperati

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: vicini esasperati. Al via la bonifica

Porto Cesareo, 20enne ucciso da un colpo di fucile alla testa

Porto Cesareo, 20enne ucciso da un colpo di fucile alla testa: le indagini

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «Io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Brussels

We must compete on equal footing in EU says Conte

Premier calls for European rules to be overhauled

We must compete on equal footing in EU says Conte

Brussels, June 20 - Premier Giuseppe Conte reiterated on Thursday that he thinks the EU's budget rules should be overhauled to make them fairer ahead of the European Union summit in Brussels. The premier also stressed, however, that Italy will respect the existing rules until they are changed, the same line he expressed in a letter he sent to the EU regarding the possible opening of an infringement procedure over failure to comply with the debt rule. "If we are part of an integrated system, we must face global challenges but, within the EU, the rules must be the same for everyone," Conte said. "I want to compete, but on an equal footing". In the letter Conte said it was not fair that some countries were able to offer companies extremely generous tax regimes and that policies of some States generated big trade and budget surpluses instead of balancing this out with investment in innovation, welfare and sustainability. Conte said that the Italian government would like to see someone willing to overhaul the EU's budget rules be the new president of the European Commission. "Our ideal candidate for the European Commission is someone prepared to change the rules," Conte said. But Conte also acknowledged that "the rules, until they change them, are these", referring to EU budget and debt limits. He said Italy's letter to the European Commission seeking to avert an infringement procedure for breaking the debt rule "contains a clear political message: it's no use saying we won't respect the rules so don't apply them, until they are changed they are these ones". Conte was answering a question on Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici's earlier assertion that Italy had to respect the rules that were "intelligent and favour growth". The premier said that Italy's public finances are in better shape than forecasts of the European Commission and the Italian government itself would suggest. "Thanks to the measures adopted to improve fiscal faithfulness, (tax) revenues are better than expected," he said, adding that expenditure was lower than forecast. He said Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio for this year will be 2.1%, and not the 2.5% forecast by the Commission.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati