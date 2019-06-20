Welcoming refugees Constitutional principle-Mattarella

Rome, June 20 - Welcoming refugees is a Constitutional principle, President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday. "Italy, in the front line in fulfilling with constancy and determination its duties of solidarity, assistance and welcome, sees the high moral and juridical commitment of protection towards those fleeing persecution, sanctioned by the 1951 Geneva Convention, and among the founding principles of our Constitution," he said on world refugee day. "No country is able on its own to respond" to the refugee emergency," he went on. For this reason, Mattarella said, "the overcoming of the emergency logic and the definition of far-sighted and sustainable responses founded on the principles of responsibility and solidarity must be framed and agreed by the international community and, above all, at a European level, as sanctioned by the treaties". He said the European Union "must be a protagonist in developing a common policy". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has led a crackdown on migrants and closed Italy's ports to NGO-run migrant rescue ships.