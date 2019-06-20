Refugees chance for more solidarity-based society-pope
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Vatican City
20 Giugno 2019
Vatican City, June 20 - Refugees offer an opportunity for a more solidarity-based society, Pope Francis tweeted on World Refugee Day Thursday. "With refugees Providence offers us an opportunity to build a more solidarity-based society, more fraternal, and a more open Christian community, according to the Gospel. #WithRefugees",2 Francis tweeted. The pope has often stressed the rights of refugees.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su