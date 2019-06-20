GDP could drop in second quarter says ISTAT

Refugees chance for more solidarity-based society-pope
Rome
20 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 20 - Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) may well fall in the second quarter of this year, ISTAT said on Thursday. The Italian economy only pulled out of the recession it slipped into in the second half of 2018 with 0.1% growth in the first quarter of this year. "The possibility of a contraction in GDP in the second quarter is relatively high," the national statistics agency said.
