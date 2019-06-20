Girl, 1, run over and killed by mother

Turin, June 20 - A one-year-old child was run over and killed by her mother in the courtyard of their home near Turin on Thursday. The accident took place at Villarbasse. According to an early reconstruction, the mother reversed over her child without seeing her. The girl was with her grandmother before she suddenly started running towards her mother's car, local sources said. Carabinieri are investigating. An autopsy has not been ordered, judicial sources said.