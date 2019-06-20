Giovedì 20 Giugno 2019 | 13:32

Turin
Soccer:It's possible to win and have fun-new Juve boss Sarri

Rome
Italy's working-age population to drop by 6 mn by 2050-ISTAT

Rome
Students face double test in 2nd day of high school finals

Rome
Italy is respecting EU limits Conte says in letter

Gorizia
Three dead after building collapses in Gorizia

Rome
Soccer: Poland loss complicates Italy's Under-21 campaign

Gorizia
Two dead, one missing after building collapses in Gorizia

Turin
Man serious after falling off monument taking selfie

Bologna
Cold case murder suspect hangs self in cell

Rome
Creators of deficit, 'Parentopoli' incompetent - Raggi

Milan
Soccer: Giampaolo announced as Milan boss

Dazn e il Bari anche in serie CFunziona l'accordo in televisione

TarantoMaltrattamenti
Taranto, aggredisce la convivente con un coltello: arrestato

FoggiaA Carapelle
Foggia, aveva un arsenale di armi nel bagagliaio dell'auto: arrestato 50enne

PhotoNewsLa gallery
Bari, in viale Salandra spunta un giocoliere al semaforo

LecceAl museo
Da Matera a Lecce «i Lumi di Chanukkah» arrivano al Must

PotenzaMaltempo
Potenza, danni del nubifragio rete di scolo sotto accusa

BrindisiLotta alla droga
Carovigno, in giro con la droga nei pantaloni: arrestato 27enne

MateraSanità
Matera contro Policoro per il servizio di psichiatria

BatShock in città
Tragedia ad Andria, sedicenne leccese si impicca in comunità

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: i vicini sono esasperati

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: preso

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Potenza finisce sott'acqua: strade allagate come fiumi in piena

Turin

Winning Champions League 'monstrously difficult' says new coach

Soccer:It's possible to win and have fun-new Juve boss Sarri

Turin, June 20 - Maurizio Sarri said attractive football and success are not incompatible as he was presented as the new coach of Juventus on Thursday. "Winning and having fun are two things that can be combined, although it is difficult," Sarri, who led Chelsea to the Europa League title last season, told a press conference when asked about Juve's motto - winning is the only thing that counts. "I can't say much about winning because I haven't won much (in my career)," added the 60-year-old. "I think the aim of enjoying yourself on the field is not in contrast with winning because a team that has fun on the field and entertains the public acquires the enthusiasm that is often the fuel to get results". After winning eight consecutive Serie A titles under Sarri's predecessors, Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, Juve fans will be hoping Sarri's attractive brand of football will take them up to the next level in the European Champions League. "The Champions league is a dream that should be pursued with ferocious determination, with the knowledge that it is a goal that has a monstrous coefficient of difficulty," Sarri said. The coach also commented on the fact that many followers of his former club Napoli consider the fact that he has joined their arch rivals a sort of betrayal. "When I was a child a was a Napoli fan," he said. "I gave everything I had there, from a professional and moral point of view. "In the last month (I wqas at Napoli) I had doubts (about my future), but the club took these away by presenting (Carlo) Ancelotti (as coach). "It wasn't the club's fault but mine, because I had strong doubts about whether to continue or more on. "I opted to go abroad so that I didn't go to another Italian team immediately. "I think I respected everyone".

