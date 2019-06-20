Italy's working-age population to drop by 6 mn by 2050-ISTAT

Rome, June 20 - Italy's working-age population is set to fall by six million in the next 30 years, ISTAT said in its annual state of the nation report on Thursday. "The proportion of 15-to-64-year-olds could drop to 54.2% of the total in 2050, around 10 percentage points lower than today," the national statistics agency said in the report. "That is over six million people fewer in the working age population. "This would make Italy one of the few countries in the world to experience a significant reduction in the working-age population". ISTAT said Italy's resident population, which last year was just under 60.5 million, has been falling since 2015, with a drop of around 400,000 residents. It said the 'demographic recession' would have started in the 1990s if it had not been for the arrival of migrants.