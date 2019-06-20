Giovedì 20 Giugno 2019 | 13:35

Turin
Soccer:It's possible to win and have fun-new Juve boss Sarri

Rome
Italy's working-age population to drop by 6 mn by 2050-ISTAT

Rome
Students face double test in 2nd day of high school finals

Rome
Italy is respecting EU limits Conte says in letter

Gorizia
Three dead after building collapses in Gorizia

Rome
Soccer: Poland loss complicates Italy's Under-21 campaign

Gorizia
Two dead, one missing after building collapses in Gorizia

Turin
Man serious after falling off monument taking selfie

Bologna
Cold case murder suspect hangs self in cell

Rome
Creators of deficit, 'Parentopoli' incompetent - Raggi

Milan
Soccer: Giampaolo announced as Milan boss

Dazn e il Bari anche in serie CFunziona l'accordo in televisione

TarantoMaltrattamenti
Taranto, aggredisce la convivente con un coltello: arrestato

FoggiaA Carapelle
Foggia, aveva un arsenale di armi nel bagagliaio dell'auto: arrestato 50enne

Bari, in viale Salandra spunta un giocoliere al semaforo

LecceAl museo
Da Matera a Lecce «i Lumi di Chanukkah» arrivano al Must

PotenzaMaltempo
Potenza, danni del nubifragio rete di scolo sotto accusa

BrindisiLotta alla droga
Carovigno, in giro con la droga nei pantaloni: arrestato 27enne

MateraSanità
Matera contro Policoro per il servizio di psichiatria

BatShock in città
Tragedia ad Andria, sedicenne leccese si impicca in comunità

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: i vicini sono esasperati

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: preso

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Potenza finisce sott'acqua: strade allagate come fiumi in piena

Rome

Tacitus, Plutarch and 'selfies' feature as subjects on papers

Students face double test in 2nd day of high school finals

Rome, June 20 - Over half a million Italian students were tacking the second day of their high-school finals on Thursday, when a new 'double test' system made its debut. Under this new system, pupils from Italy's 'classical' high schools, for example, were being tested on both Latin and Greek and human sciences on the same day, with Tacitus and Plutarch featuring on the paper. A question asking students to describe the path from self-portrait to selfie was among those put before artistic high school students.

