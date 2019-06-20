Students face double test in 2nd day of high school finals

Rome, June 20 - Over half a million Italian students were tacking the second day of their high-school finals on Thursday, when a new 'double test' system made its debut. Under this new system, pupils from Italy's 'classical' high schools, for example, were being tested on both Latin and Greek and human sciences on the same day, with Tacitus and Plutarch featuring on the paper. A question asking students to describe the path from self-portrait to selfie was among those put before artistic high school students.