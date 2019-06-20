Italy is respecting EU limits Conte says in letter

Rome, June 20 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said that Italy is not failed to respect European budget rules in a letter he sent to EU regarding the possible opening of an infringement procedure over failure to comply with the debt rule. "We do not intend to elude the limits, nor do we intend to claim waivers or concessions regarding regulations that, until they are modified according to the ordinary procedures foreseen by the Treaties, are in force and it is right that they are upheld by all the Member States," the premier wrote ahead of the EU summit. Conte said that Italy's public finances are in better shape than forecasts of the European Commission and the Italian government itself would suggest. "Thanks to the measures adopted to improve fiscal faithfulness, (tax) revenues are better than expected," he said, adding that expenditure was lower than forecast.