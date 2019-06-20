Soccer: Poland loss complicates Italy's Under-21 campaign

Rome, June 20 - Italy's drive to win the European Under-21 campaign suffered a setback when they lost their second Group A match 1-0 to Poland in Bologna on Wednesday. Defender Krystian Bielik put the Poles ahead in the first half. The Azzurrini failed to take advantage of several chances to score, with Lorenzo Pellegrini hitting the post. Italy must now beat winless Belgium in their final group game on Saturday. Italy are second in the group with three points after beating Spain 3-1 in their opener. Poland are top with six points while Spain are third, although they have three points, like Italy.