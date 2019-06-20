Three dead after building collapses in Gorizia

Gorizia, June 20 - Three people are dead after a building collapsed in the northern city of Gorizia early on Thursday, firefighters said. The bodies of a couple, Slovanian man and woman who who lived on the upper floor of the two-storey building, were the first to be pulled out of the rubble. Another corpse was found subsequently. It had been reported that a disabled person lived on the lower floor of the building. Gorizia's Deputy Mayor Stefano Ceretta said that so far no evidence had been found of any problems in the gas network, after speculation the collapse could have been caused by a gas leak.