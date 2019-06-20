Giovedì 20 Giugno 2019 | 11:49

Gorizia
Three dead after building collapses in Gorizia

Rome
Soccer: Poland loss complicates Italy's Under-21 campaign

Gorizia
Two dead, one missing after building collapses in Gorizia

Turin
Man serious after falling off monument taking selfie

Bologna
Cold case murder suspect hangs self in cell

Rome
Creators of deficit, 'Parentopoli' incompetent - Raggi

Milan
Soccer: Giampaolo announced as Milan boss

Rome
Debt 'sustainable but growth needed' - Visco

Milan
Spread ridiculous, reflects fear of euro exit - Visco

Venice
Venice Boat Show: talks on design open line-up of events

Matera
Matera Culture Capital launches 'Pending Passport'

FoggiaIl furto
Cerignola, mezzi rubati a Foggia e Milano in un capannone: sequestrati

MateraSanità
Matera contro Policoro per il servizio di psichiatria

PotenzaLa nomina
Potenza, Mario Guarente si insedia ufficialmente come sindaco

TarantoIl caso
Rifiuti, società tratteneva indebitamente quote sindacali: condanna a Taranto

LecceFerrovie Sud Est
Trepuzzi, il climatizzatore in treno è rotto: malore per un disabile

BatShock in città
Tragedia ad Andria, sedicenne leccese si impicca in comunità

BariIl caso
Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: preso

BrindisiMaxi sequestro
Brindisi, gdf sequestra 218 chili di marijuana: arrestato corriere

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: i vicini sono esasperati

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Trani, cane trascinato da un'auto, Bottaro: «Bestia non la passerai liscia»

Casamassima, tenta di rapire bimbo dall’auto del padre: preso

Potenza finisce sott'acqua: strade allagate come fiumi in piena

Gorizia, June 20 - Two people are dead and another is missing after a building collapsed in the northern city of Gorizia early on Thursday, firefighters said. The victims are a couple who lived on the upper floor of the two-storey building and whose bodies have been pulled out of the rubble. A disabled person who lived on the lower floor is missing. Gorizia's Deputy Mayor Stefano Ceretta said so far no evidence had been found of any problems in the gas network, after speculation the collapse could have been caused by a gas leak.

