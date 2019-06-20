Two dead, one missing after building collapses in Gorizia

Gorizia, June 20 - Two people are dead and another is missing after a building collapsed in the northern city of Gorizia early on Thursday, firefighters said. The victims are a couple who lived on the upper floor of the two-storey building and whose bodies have been pulled out of the rubble. A disabled person who lived on the lower floor is missing. Gorizia's Deputy Mayor Stefano Ceretta said so far no evidence had been found of any problems in the gas network, after speculation the collapse could have been caused by a gas leak.