Soccer: Giampaolo announced as Milan boss

Milan, June 19 - Marco Giampaolo was officially announced Wednesday as AC Milan's new coach, signing a two-year contract until June 30, 2021. Giampaolo will take charge of his first training session on July 9, the Rossoneri said. Swiss-born former Samp boss Giampaolo, 51, replaces Rino Gattuso who left along with Director of Football Leonardo by mutual consent at the end of last season. Milan last season missed out on a Champions League berth and had to settle for qualification for the Europa League.