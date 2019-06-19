Creators of deficit, 'Parentopoli' incompetent - Raggi

Rome, June 19 - Rome mayor Virginia Raggi lashed out at her critics on Wednesday, noting that previous administrations had left a legacy of deficit, works unfinished, mafia and rampant nepotism. "I believe that those who spent hundreds of millions of euros to build the Vele di Calatrava and then just leave them there, and those who allowed the Casamonica and Spada mafia families to take control of parts of Rome while they pretended not to notice are the incompetent ones," she said. "Or those who allowed 'Parentopoli"', in reference to cases of nepotism, "to enter (public trash collection) AMA and (public transport) ATAC to devastate public offers and the resources of these companies, leaving them with billions of euros of debt." Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the M5S's national government partner the League, had renewed criticism of M5S Mayor Virginia Raggi on Wednesday. Raggi noted that in the past three years the capital's government had found "over a billion euros that we are investing in the city" through road works, renovating schools and day care centers and buying buses.