Cold case murder suspect hangs self in cell

Bologna
19 Giugno 2019
Bologna, June 19 - A defendant in a cold case 1999 murder of a disco bouncer hanged himself in his cell in Bologna on Wednesday. Stefano Monti, 59, was set to find out next week if he would get life for the murder of Valeriano Poli on December 5 1999.
