Man serious after falling off monument taking selfie
Turin
19 Giugno 2019
Turin, June 19 - A 23-year-old US tourist was taken to hospital in serious condition after falling off a Turin monument while taking a selfie Tuesday night. The man, son of a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles manager, is in the intensive care unit of Turin's CTO Hospital after falling off an equestrian statue in Piazza Bodoni.
