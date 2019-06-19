Debt 'sustainable but growth needed' - Visco

Rome, June 19 - Central bank governor Ignazio Visco said Wednesday that Italy has growing public debt and "there are doubts that we will be able to sustain it". He added that "it is possible to sustain it" but only under certain conditions, including that "growth that exceeds the burden of interest on the debt itself". He was speaking at the conference "Il Pensiero di Keynes nell'Europa e nel Mondo di Oggi" ("Keynes's Thought in Europe and the World of Today") organised by Italian think tank ISPI. Visco noted that, in his final May recommendations he had provided a graph showing that Italy "is the only advanced country in which the burden of interest on debt exceeds the growth rate by a great deal".