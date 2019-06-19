Venice Boat Show: talks on design open line-up of events

Venice, June 19 - Aspects of boat production, whether for recreation or passenger transport, are at the center of an initiative at the Venice Boat Show. The initiative began on the day that the show was inaugurated with the conference 'L'Avanguardia del Design, i Percorsi del Nuovo nello Yachting' ('The Avantgarde in Design: New Directions in Yachting'). Several speeches were held at Torre di Porta Nuova in the Arsenale, starting from one by Luca Bassani of Wally Yachts, who gave an analysis of design in the boat industry. "The innovative process," he said, "starts from an attempt to improve but is also based on new materials. Innovation derives from the feeling of a need to be meet as well as knowledge of the product, of how it is used, of all the materials both old and new that can be used, between tradition and innovation, in a different way to get what you dream of. New elements, in today's world, are never so in absolute terms; they are a taking up again of already existing systems applied in a different way." He added that "a worksite that expects to engage in innovation without research and development - for which the best possible organisation is needed to organise every part of the boat system deeply - does not engage in innovation but simply copies. Every innovation changes the entire boat system." Yacht designer Luca Dini noted that "we will continue to make yachts because we survive on this trade. However, I would like there to always be at least a plan - which may never come into being - that gives backing to the reasoning of old and young entrepreneurs so that boats become once again what they have always been: an object on which to spend carefree, beautiful and happy moments." In his speech on mega-yachts, designer and conference organiser Carlo Nuvolari said that "proportions are everything. Beauty is linked to the proportions." Between luxury and aesthetics, shipbuilders' tastes and trends towards gigantic ships, Nuvolari spoke on "the strange mix between civil architecture and yachts". "Ships," he said, "for me have to have a design linked to their function. I am not saying this is right or wrong. I am only saying that the latest cruise ships are semi-moving real estate operations and that they are a problem not only in Venice. They are too big. The two markets - that of cruise ships mega-yachts - cannot no longer be together. Ports can no longer be multifunctional." A speech was also made by Mario De Biase, from Italy's Naval Chiefs of Staff - who said that "in deigns for the Navy, the focus is on innovation within tradition" - and Carlo Fei from the Luiss University, who spoke on the subject of luxury. "In the Western world," he aid, "water is often seen as a theme that suggests luxury, wealth and living well." Musei Civici director Gabriella Belli meanwhile noted that "this experience was wonderful for us, in such a different world, but with so many connections with the world of art. I believe that Italian design has better luck in the world and this helps us a great deal to have open doors before us."