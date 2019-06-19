Mercoledì 19 Giugno 2019 | 19:40

Rome
Debt 'sustainable but growth needed' - Visco

Milan
Spread ridiculous, reflects fear of euro exit - Visco

Venice
Venice Boat Show: talks on design open line-up of events

Matera
Matera Culture Capital launches 'Pending Passport'

Rome
UN climate conf 2020 in Italy and UK

Rome
Fresh Cinema America attack by 'rightists' in Rome

Verona
Unvaccinated girl, 10, serious with tetanus

Rome
Fresh Cinema America attack by 'rightists' in Rome

Naples
Cancer patient denied ferry return to Capri

Lampedusa
45 migrants land on Lampedusa

Bari
Impossible to run Taranto with growth decree-A.Mittal

L'INTERVISTA
Dazn e il Bari anche in serie CFunziona l'accordo in televisione

PotenzaUdienza a dicembre
Potenza, sfruttavano prostitute (anche una minore): processo per 9

BrindisiNel Brindisino
La storia dell'olio evo pugliese nel museo di Torre Santa Susanna

BariLe indagini
Bari, bancarotta società Gruppo Degennaro: 4 indagati

FoggiaIl processo
Foggia, uccise la moglie a coltellate: condannato anche in appello all'ergastolo

LecceEnoturismo
Suoni e Sapori del Salento: a Otranto premi e degustazioni

TarantoArcelor Mittal
ArcelorMittal: «Se decreto crescita resta così, impossibile gestire stabilimento»

BatCinema
Da Trani a Bari, i primi ciak per Sophia Loren

MateraL'operazione
Caporalato, sequestri per 7 milioni nel Materano

Auto rubate, disturbatori di frequenze, armi: il covo della banda del portavalori

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Potenza finisce sott'acqua: strade allagate come fiumi in piena

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: i vicini sono esasperati

Matera

Crowdfunding campaign starts for 'nourishment of the soul'

Matera, June 19 - A campaign called "Pending Passport", part of the Matera European Capital of Culture 2019 programme, allows people to buy one or more tickets to cultural events and donate them to people who can't afford them. The campaign is a crowdfunding initiative that organisers said will allow the beneficiaries to "enjoy a day dedicated to nourishment of the soul". The name derives from an Italian tradition that began in the working-class neighbourhoods of Naples known as a "pending coffee", an anonymous act of charity in which a person pays for a coffee in advance that can then be enjoyed by someone else in need. The passports for Matera cultural events, which serve as entry tickets, have been available since the start of the year. A total of 36,000 passports have been sold since the start of the year, about 24,000 purchased by Italians and 12,000 by tourists, to attend events. The crowdfunding campaign will now allow for people to donate money to give passports to others in need. The campaign to promote the project is an online crowdfunding venture that was launched on Tuesday and will continue through the end of July at the website www.innamoratidellacultura.it, supported by the Basilica headquarters of Catholic charity Caritas. The programme was created by the Matera-Basilicata 2019 Foundation. Organisers said donors can contribute from a minimum of 10 euros to a maximum of 1,000 euros. A total of 10,000 euros is needed to reach the crowdfunding goal, otherwise the campaign won't be funded. A press conference to launch the campaign was held on Tuesday in the Spadolini room at the Culture Ministry, the same place that Matera's first round and final round candidacy for the European Capital of Culture was announced, in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Six months into the year as European culture capital, 130,000 people have already participated in cultural events in Matera, 50,000 of whom attended the inauguration ceremony on January 19 with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte.

