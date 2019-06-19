Spread ridiculous, reflects fear of euro exit - Visco

Debt 'sustainable but growth needed' - Visco
19 Giugno 2019
Milan, June 19 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Wednesday "this spread is ridiculous because it reflects the fear that debt won't be rapid or won't be repaid at the values" at which it was contracted "and therefore with a different currency" from the euro. He said "some people are saying it, some people believe it too but it is great foolishness that spurs distance between the growth rate and the interest rate and therefore puts a limit to the capacity of using public investments for make investments".
