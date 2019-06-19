UN climate conf 2020 in Italy and UK

Debt 'sustainable but growth needed' - Visco
Rome
19 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 19 - The United Nations climate conference of 2020, COP26, will take place jointly in Italy and the UK, Environment Minister Sergio Costa announced on Facebook. He said the decision to jointly hold the conference had been taken after negotiations. Italy will host the preparatory sessions, the pre-Cops, and the Youth Cop, involving young people working in the environmental field.
