Fresh Cinema America attack by 'rightists' in Rome

Rome, June 19 - There was a fresh attack on a member of the leftwing youth street cinema Cinema America group Tuesday night, police said Wednesday. This time the victim was the former girlfriend of the president of the Piccolo America Association, Valerio Carocci. According to the young woman's police complaint, the attackers were two and were from "rightist circles", like the aggressors in the first attack at the weekend. The pair allegedly pushed the young woman up against the window of a car and said "tell your boyfriend to keep calm". The Cinema America issued a statement saying it would not be intimidated. "We will never turn off our projectors, we're going forward!", it said. Last Tango In Paris is scheduled tonight in Piazza San Cosimato in Trastevere. DIGOS security police are helping Carabinieri with their inquiries, in a bid to see if the two attacks are related. On Tuesday four men were identified over the first, Saturday night attack on young men wearing Cinema America T-shirts, targeted as 'antifascists'. Four 20-year-old youths were assaulted at four o'clock in Rome Sunday morning by the rightist 'thugs' who objected to the 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt one of them was wearing, police said. The young man wearing the 'Cinema America' shirt had his nose broken. Another youth had several stitches for an eyebrow wound. The four alleged aggressors have been charged with grievous bodily harm. The leader of the gang, a 38-year-old, told the leftwing youth to take off the T-shit saying it was antifascist and then egged on the others to carry out the beating, police said, to celebrate his stag night. The Cinema America is a noted meeting place for leftist youths in the Italian capital.