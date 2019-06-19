Mercoledì 19 Giugno 2019 | 19:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Debt 'sustainable but growth needed' - Visco

Debt 'sustainable but growth needed' - Visco

 
Milan
Spread ridiculous, reflects fear of euro exit - Visco

Spread ridiculous, reflects fear of euro exit - Visco

 
Venice
Venice Boat Show: talks on design open line-up of events

Venice Boat Show: talks on design open line-up of events

 
Matera
Matera Culture Capital launches 'Pending Passport'

Matera Culture Capital launches 'Pending Passport'

 
Rome
UN climate conf 2020 in Italy and UK

UN climate conf 2020 in Italy and UK

 
Rome
Fresh Cinema America attack by 'rightists' in Rome

Fresh Cinema America attack by 'rightists' in Rome

 
Verona
Unvaccinated girl, 10, serious with tetanus

Unvaccinated girl, 10, serious with tetanus

 
Rome
Fresh Cinema America attack by 'rightists' in Rome

Fresh Cinema America attack by 'rightists' in Rome

 
Naples
Cancer patient denied ferry return to Capri

Cancer patient denied ferry return to Capri

 
Lampedusa
45 migrants land on Lampedusa

45 migrants land on Lampedusa

 
Bari
Impossible to run Taranto with growth decree-A.Mittal

Impossible to run Taranto with growth decree-A.Mittal

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Dazn e il Bari anche in serie CFunziona l'accordo in televisione

Dazn e il Bari anche in serie C: funziona l'accordo in televisione

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaUdienza a dicembre
Potenza, sfruttavano prostitute (anche una minore): processo per 9

Potenza, sfruttavano prostitute (anche una minore): processo per 9

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
La storia dell'olio evo pugliese nel museo di Torre Santa Susanna

La storia dell'olio evo pugliese nel museo di Torre Santa Susanna

 
BariLe indagini
Bari, bancarotta società Gruppo Degennaro: 4 indagati

Bari, bancarotta per la società Gruppo Degennaro: 4 indagati

 
FoggiaIl processo
Foggia, uccise la moglie a coltellate: condannato anche in appello all'ergastolo

Foggia, uccise la moglie a coltellate: condannato anche in appello all'ergastolo

 
LecceEnoturismo
Suoni e Sapori del Salento: a Otranto premi e degustazioni

Suoni e Sapori del Salento: a Otranto premi e degustazioni

 
TarantoArcelor Mittal
ArcelorMittal: «Se decreto crescita resta così, impossibile gestire stabilimento»

Ex Ilva, «Se dl crescita resta così, impossibile gestire stabilimento»

 
BatCinema
Da Trani a Bari, i primi ciak per Sophia Loren

Da Trani a Bari, i primi ciak per Sophia Loren

 
MateraL'operazione
Caporalato, sequestri per 7 milioni nel Materano

Caporalato, sequestri per 7 milioni nel Materano: 4 imprenditori indagati

 

i più letti

Auto rubate, disturbatori di frequenze, armi: il covo della banda del portavalori

Auto rubate, disturbatori di frequenze, armi: il covo della banda del portavalori

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «Io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Potenza finisce sott'acqua: strade allagate come fiumi in piena

Potenza finisce sott'acqua: strade allagate come fiumi in piena

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: i vicini sono esasperati

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: vicini esasperati

Rome

Fresh Cinema America attack by 'rightists' in Rome

Ex-girlfriend of association chief targeted

Fresh Cinema America attack by 'rightists' in Rome

Rome, June 19 - There was a fresh attack on a member of the leftwing youth street cinema Cinema America group Tuesday night, police said Wednesday. This time the victim was the former girlfriend of the president of the Piccolo America Association, Valerio Carocci. According to the young woman's police complaint, the attackers were two and were from "rightist circles", like the aggressors in the first attack at the weekend. The pair allegedly pushed the young woman up against the window of a car and said "tell your boyfriend to keep calm". The Cinema America issued a statement saying it would not be intimidated. "We will never turn off our projectors, we're going forward!", it said. Last Tango In Paris is scheduled tonight in Piazza San Cosimato in Trastevere. DIGOS security police are helping Carabinieri with their inquiries, in a bid to see if the two attacks are related. On Tuesday four men were identified over the first, Saturday night attack on young men wearing Cinema America T-shirts, targeted as 'antifascists'. Four 20-year-old youths were assaulted at four o'clock in Rome Sunday morning by the rightist 'thugs' who objected to the 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt one of them was wearing, police said. The young man wearing the 'Cinema America' shirt had his nose broken. Another youth had several stitches for an eyebrow wound. The four alleged aggressors have been charged with grievous bodily harm. The leader of the gang, a 38-year-old, told the leftwing youth to take off the T-shit saying it was antifascist and then egged on the others to carry out the beating, police said, to celebrate his stag night. The Cinema America is a noted meeting place for leftist youths in the Italian capital.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati