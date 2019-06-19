Cancer patient denied ferry return to Capri

Naples, June 19 - A cancer patient was denied entry onto a ferry to take her back to Capri after treatment in Naples Wednesday because passengers cannot stay in vehicles on board due to company policy, local sources said. Ferry companies have been refusing to transport sick islanders inside ambulances because of the ban on staying in vehidles while the ferry is in motion. The refusal has spurred Capri Mayor Marino Lembo to issue an ordinance to the Caremar ferry line to allow their transport aboard ambulances. Lembo ordered the cancer patient to be taken back to the island on the next available fast ferry. The woman had had no trouble in being ferried to Naples early Wednesday, because she was able to travel outside the ambulance, in a wheelchair. But she felt so bad after her treatment that she was unable to sit in a wheelchair and demanded to stay in the ambulance, forcing Casemar employees to explain she could therefore not be transported. She eventually went back to Capri sitting in her wheelchair.