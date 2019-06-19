Unvaccinated girl, 10, serious with tetanus
Verona
19 Giugno 2019
Verona, June 19 - An unvaccinated 10-year-old girl has been admitted to a Verona hospital in a serious condition with tetanus, sources said Wednesday. Commenting on the case, scientific commentator Roberto Burioni said "anti-vaxxers are spreading too many lies, it's dangerous". Italy has a fairly strong anti-vax movement.
