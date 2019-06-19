45 migrants land on Lampedusa

Unvaccinated girl, 10, serious with tetanus
Lampedusa
19 Giugno 2019
Lampedusa, June 19 - A group of 45 migrants including two children and a pregnant woman were picked up off the coast of Lampedusa on Wednesday by launches of the Italian coast guard and the finance guard, local sources said. They were taken to the island's migrant hotspot. Sources said the migrants were from Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya and Somalia. Meanwhile the German NGO run Sea-Watch 3 carrying 43 migrants is still in international waters off Lampedusa. It has been ordered not to enter Italian waters.
