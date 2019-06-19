Rome plan ready, city deserves more - Salvini

Rome, June 19 - The government is ready to present an "alternative programme" for Rome, a city which "deserves more" than its 5-Star (M5S) administration has provided for it in the last three years, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday. Salvini, leader of the M5S's national government partner the League, renewed criticism of M5S Mayor Virginia Raggi. He added, however: "there are dramatic problems in Rome that have not been born in the last three years but are the children of failures over decades. "Transport that doesn't work, potholes in the streets, refuse, disorganisation of public services. "The city deserves more and we would have expected better results from the current city government, which instead even refuses to give tasers to traffic cops as envisaged by (my) security decree". Raggi has faced widespread criticism over the problems cited by Salvini, along with appointments woes and an abuse of office probe that was dropped, as well as allegedly making false public statements.