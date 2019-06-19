St Anthony friars organize singles festival

Vatican City, June 19 - The friars of the Basilica of Saint Anthony in Padua have organized a special event next weekend for people who are looking for their other half. The idea stemmed from the tradition in Portugal, Anthony of Padua's homeland, and in South America to invoke the saint's intervention by people seeking a husband or a wife. So the friars are holding a moment of prayer for singles aged 20 to 50 at the basilica on Saturday and this will be flanked by various events designed to help people get to know each other and make friends. "We friars have reflected on a situation that affects more and more people who have not found their path in life, whether that be personal or professional," said Basilica Rector Father Oliviero Svanera. "Our initiative aims to be an opportunity for prayer, reflection and encounter, trusting in the intercession of Saint Anthony".