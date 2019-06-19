Cancer patient denied ferry return to Capri

Naples, June 19 - A cancer patients was denied entry onto a ferry to take him back to Capri after treatment in Naples Wednesday, local sources said. Ferry companies have been refusing to transport sick islanders recently, for reasons that are unclear. The refusal has spurred Capri Mayor Marino Lembo to issue an ordinance to the Caremar ferry line to allow their transport. Lembo ordered the cancer patient to be taken back to the island on the next available fast ferry. The patient had had no trouble in being ferried to Naples early Wednesday.