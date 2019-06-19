2026 Olympics: Conte to attend IOC vote in Lausanne Monday

Steady jobs up by 207,000 in first quarter
Lausanne
19 Giugno 2019
Lausanne, June 19 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will be in Lausanne on Monday when IOC members will vote on whether to assign a joint bid by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo the right to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, IOC sources said Wednesday. Milan and Cortina are up against Sweden's Stockholm-Åre bid.
