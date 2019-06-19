Holy Spirit sustains Church says pope

Steady jobs up by 207,000 in first quarter
Vatican City
19 Giugno 2019
Vatican City, June 19 - The Holy Spirit sustains the Catholic Church "beyond all scandals", Pope Francis told his weekly general audience in a sunny St Peter's Square Wednesday. He said the Spirit "makes the Church grow helping it to go beyond human limits, sins and any scandals". Francis also called on politicians everywhere to "bear witness to transparency and honesty".
