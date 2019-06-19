Steady jobs up by 207,000 in first quarter

Rome, June 19 - The number of people in Italy employed on steady, open-ended contracts rose by 207,000 in the first quarter of 2019 with respect to the previous three months, according to official data released on Wednesday. The number of people on temporary contracts, on the other hand, fell by 69,000, according to data prepared by several public bodies, including the labour ministry, statistics agency ISTAT and pensions and social security agency INPS. The made for a net gain of 138,000 jobs. In year-on-year terms, the number of people in steady jobs was up by 401,000, while the temporary positions were down by 24,000 for a net gain of around 376,000 jobs with respect to the first quarter of 2018.