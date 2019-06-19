Mercoledì 19 Giugno 2019 | 15:06

Rome
Steady jobs up by 207,000 in first quarter

Vatican City
Holy Spirit sustains Church says pope

Lausanne
2026 Olympics: Conte to attend IOC vote in Lausanne Monday

Rome
Enough regional disparities in child care - ombudsman

Crotone
Disabled man found dead in clinic

Rome
2 Casamonicas arrested for mafia extortion

Rome
EU limits help Berlin and Paris, swindle rest of us -Salvini

Rome
Fresh Cinema America attack in Rome

Rome
Camilleri remains critical - hospital

Rome
Ruling majority splits over RAI chief Foa's dual role

Cosenza
Two prison guards arrested in 'Ndrangheta case

LA CURIOSITA'
De Laurentiis e Simeri a MykonosTutto sulle vacanze del Bari

TarantoTaranto
ArcelorMittal: «Se decreto crescita resta così, impossibile gestire stabilimento»

PotenzaPrevenzione
Incendi estivi: convenzione tra Basilicata e Vigili del Fuoco

BariOperazione della Dda
Scommesse in mano ai clan: a Crotone 11 anni a un barese

Brindisia Francavilla F.na (Br)
Filma disabile mentre mangia frutta e fa circolare video: denunciato

LecceMorti bianche
Salento, infortuni e tumori: crescono le malattie professionali

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Mafia, Tar conferma scioglimento comune Mattinata

BatCinema
Da Trani a Bari, i primi ciak per Sophia Loren

MateraL'operazione
Caporalato, sequestri per 7 milioni nel Materano

Auto rubate, disturbatori di frequenze, armi: il covo della banda del portavalori

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Potenza finisce sott'acqua: strade allagate come fiumi in piena

Bari, assalto al portavalori: 2 arresti. Scoperto il covo della banda, rubati 100mila euro

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Crotone

Near Crotone

Crotone, June 19 - A disabled man was found dead in a clinic at Cotronei near Crotone in Calabria on Wednesday and may have choked to death, local sources said. Police have opened a probe into the death, the full causes of which have not yet been established. The man was found hanging between the bed, where he had been confined by cloth bands, and the floor of the room. Carabinieri police said the death may have been caused by "asphyxiation due to incomplete hanging". Carabinieri are investigating. Medical sources said an autopsy would be carried out.

