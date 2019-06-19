Disabled man found dead in clinic

Crotone, June 19 - A disabled man was found dead in a clinic at Cotronei near Crotone in Calabria on Wednesday and may have choked to death, local sources said. Police have opened a probe into the death, the full causes of which have not yet been established. The man was found hanging between the bed, where he had been confined by cloth bands, and the floor of the room. Carabinieri police said the death may have been caused by "asphyxiation due to incomplete hanging". Carabinieri are investigating. Medical sources said an autopsy would be carried out.