EU limits help Berlin and Paris, swindle rest of us -Salvini

(see related story on Conte) Rome, June 19 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the EU's budget rules were good for France and Germany but bad for the other States in the bloc. "There may be some in Europe who are scared of seeing Italy grow," League leader Salvini said in a live Facebook broadcast. "We must be able to compete on equal terms. Some European rules, some limits, were designed to help some people in Berlin and Paris and to swindle all the others". The European Commission has said an infringement procedure against Italy would be justified for failing to respect the debt rule and told the government to reply to it this week giving the reasons why this may not be the case. But Salvini, who is on a high after his League party's triumph at last month's European elections, is pressing hard for tax cuts to give a "positive fiscal shock" to the sluggish Italian economy. "I am sure that the European Union will allow Italy to grow," Salvini said. "We don't have ignorant, foolish governments (here) any more. "We are working day and night to deliver a fiscal shock - cuts to taxes, cuts to bureaucracy, more investment. "I don't want a country that walks, I want a country that runs. "It is necessary to have better salaries and cut taxes".