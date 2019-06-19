Enough regional disparities in child care - ombudsman

Rome, June 19 - Italy's children and teenagers ombudsman on Wednesday called for an end to regional disparities in the services offered to children and teens. In her annual report to parliament Filomena Albano said more school canteens were needed as well as more nurseries, more 'inclusive' parks and a data bank for disability. But above all she criticised a disparity in services for children between different Italian regions, with the south worse provided for than the more affluent north. "Equal minimum standards for all, at least, should be guaranteed," she said. Albano also called for an end to violence in the family. "Violence against children is the proof that the system of protection has not worked," she said. "There are too many cases of children mistreated and killed by those who should have protected them".