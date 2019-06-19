Fresh Cinema America attack in Rome

Rome, June 19 - There was a fresh attack on a member of the leftwing youth street cinema Cinema America group Tuesday night, police said Wednesday. This time the victim was the former girlfriend of the president of the Piccolo America Association Valerio Carocci. DIGOS security police are helping Carabinieri with their inquiries. On Tuesday Four men were identified over the first, Saturday night attack on young men wearing Cinema America T-shirts, targeted as 'antifascists'. Four 20-year-old youths were assaulted at four o'clock in Rome Sunday morning by rightist 'thugs' who objected to the 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt one of them was wearing, police said. The young man wearing the 'Cinema America' shirt had his nose broken. Another youth had several stitches for an eyebrow wound. The Cinema America is a noted meeting place for leftist youths in the Italian capital.