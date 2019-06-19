Camilleri remains critical - hospital

Steady jobs up by 207,000 in first quarter
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Filma disabile mentre mangia frutta e fa circolare video: denunciato
i più letti
Rome
19 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 19 - The condition of writer Andrea Camilleri, who suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated Monday, is "critical" and "stationary", according to the latest medical bulletin from Rome's Santo Spirito Hospital on Wednesday. The 93-year-old creator of Inspector Montalbano, arguably Italy's most famous fictional detective, was rushed to hospital on Monday morning.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su